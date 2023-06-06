New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday said he would contribute one lakh pound to set up an education scholarship fund to help economically weak students from Punjab to study at top universities in Britain.

Sahney, an MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also been conferred the 'Sikh of the Year Award' in London on June 5.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

The award was conferred by the Sikh Forum International.

Sahney requested to set up a dedicated museum in London with the British government for the artefacts of Indian/Sikh origin to bring together Indian legacy in one place.

Also Read | Indian Girls Aspire To Build World-Class Apps, Solve Problems.

He also urged Sikh International Forum for supporting the education of Punjabi students at Oxford and Cambridge in Britain.

Sahney is also the International President of the World Punjabi Organisation.

He has been instrumental in rehabilitation support for many evacuations from abroad, including the rescue and rehabilitation of 500 Afghan refugees and the evacuation of over 50 stranded Punjabi women from Oman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)