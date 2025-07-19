Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 95 crore as its share in the construction works being carried out under the Yamuna Water Agreement, an official statement said on Saturday.

The state's share of Rs 95 crore for the construction works of Renukaji (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Dam (Uttarakhand), located in the upper part of the Yamuna basin, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This will speed up the construction works and ensure water supply in the state within the stipulated time frame. The construction of dams will ensure the availability of water throughout the year.

In the statement, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that keeping in mind the importance of water resources, water projects in the state are being given top priority with determination and foresight. Yamuna Water Project will prove to be a boon for Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and other areas. This will ensure permanent facilities for drinking water and irrigation.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Three major dams are being constructed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the catchment area of the Yamuna River. Of these, the construction of Lakhwar and Renukaji dams is currently in progress.

The total cost of these projects has been determined by the Yamuna River Board to be Rs 11,320.46 crore, of which Rajasthan's share is Rs 215.66 crore. Keeping in mind the demand of the board, Sharma has ensured the active participation of the state by approving Rs 95 crore.

The third meeting of the task force constituted to ensure water supply to the state from Hathini Kund Barrage was held in Panchkula on June 30, 2025.

In this, various subjects were discussed between the officials of Rajasthan and Haryana.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)