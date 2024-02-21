Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was recovered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mortar shell was recovered from a field in Habib Nagar area of Surankote in the border district during a search operation around 5.20 pm, the officials said.

They said the experts are examining the explosive device which would be later destroyed in a controlled explosion.

