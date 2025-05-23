Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) RV University granted free admission to the son of Manjunath Rao, who lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Friday.

The Bengaluru South MP stated that RV University's School of Business has admitted Abhijaya M into its undergraduate programme at no cost.

Surya expressed his gratitude to the university for its support.

"Happy to share an update with all of you before I depart for the All-Party Delegation on Operation Sindoor to the United States. Responding to my request, RV Institutions have come forward to sponsor and support Abhijaya's degree education," Surya said in a statement.

Additionally, the Sarthaka Foundation, a non-governmental and non-profit organisation, has pledged to support the further educational needs of survivors from Karnataka affected by the terror attack, following a request from Surya.

Surya said he sincerely hopes that more institutions and organisations across the country will step forward to support the education and healthcare of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

