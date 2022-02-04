New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) State-run Power System Operation Corporation Ltd(POSOCO) on Friday said its Director (System Operation) S R Narasimhan has taken additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director.

"S R Narasimhan, Director (System Operation), has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Power System Operation Corporation Ltd from 1st February 2022 at New Delhi," a company statement said.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Narasimhan has a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering and Master in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. He has over three decades' experience in power system operation spread across CEA (central Electricity Authority), POWERGRID and POSOCO after an initial stint with BHEL.

He has extensive experience in interconnection of regional grids, leading to a synchronous 'All India Electricity Grid'.

Also Read | OnePlus Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge Smart TVs To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

He has handled all facets of power system operation ranging from operational planning, scheduling, real time operation and post despatch analysis besides deployment of the necessary tools for visualisation and situational awareness.

He has also implemented several electricity market reforms such as the availability based tariff, interstate open access, Day Ahead Markets (DAM) through Power Exchange (PX), Point Of Connection (POC) method of transmission charges sharing, frequency control ancillary services, Security Constrained Economic Despatch (SCED) etc.

Narasimhan has contributed to several expert committees at the Government and regulatory levels in different areas ranging from system operation, grid integration of renewable energy (RE) resources and optimisation to institution building.

He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, India, Senior Member of IEEE and a member of CIGRE.

He was conferred with the IEEE-PES, Delhi Chapter Outstanding Engineer Award in 2019 and the CIGRE Distinguished Member in 2020. He has published over fifty (50) papers at the National and International level.

He is passionate for making energy systems more reliable, resilient, economic and clean along with a commitment to technical excellence and the highest ethical standards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)