Amritsar, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia Sunday demanded the dismissal of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains for failing to ensure justice for the three minor girls allegedly sexually abused by a teacher at a government primary school here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader visited the village in the Majitha area where the school is located and met with the parents of the three girls. He also spoke to women and elders in the village and ensured them of justice.

Police have booked the teacher under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and are looking for him. He has been suspended by the Punjab school education department (primary).

Majithia said it was shameful that the education minister had not found it fit to visit the village and console the families.

"Harjot Bains does not deserve to be in the chair even for one more day. He should be dismissed forthwith," the SAD leader said.

He also targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not taking note of the action and said the education department has also "failed" the victims.

"Shockingly, four days have passed since the case was registered against the teacher, but he is yet to be arrested," Majithia said.

"What message are we sending out? That students from the poorer sections of society studying in government schools will not get justice? Is this the Delhi model which is now being implemented in Punjab," he asked.

