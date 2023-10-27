New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Chemical firm Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.57 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 15 per cent to Rs 42.01 crore in July-September period of this fiscal, from Rs 36.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

"This growth can be primarily attributed to the steady increase in global demand for our products," the company said.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd manufactures intermediate specialty chemicals. It has a manufacturing facility in Roha, Maharashtra spread over 22 acres.

