New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Safety and hygiene are of utmost importance for people travelling from one city to another amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a survey conducted by leading mobility platform IntrCity.

The platform conducted the study to understand Indian travellers' behaviour and preferences while travelling inter-city.

The results illustrate that with long due vacations, Indians are enthusiastic to travel and yet cautious about hygiene and sanitisation.

IntrCity performed a nationwide online survey of 3,100 persons aged 18 to 60 years old who travel between India's metros, tier-1, and tier-2 cities. It was conducted between March 15 and April 10, 2022.

As per the survey findings, 65 per cent of travellers prioritised onboard washroom facility, while 60 per cent prefer GPS tracking enabled bus.

Female travellers prefer safety and hygiene, while men prefer punctuality when choosing the mode of travel, it stated.

Nearly two-thirds of all respondents in the survey stated a clear preference for a bus that has comfort and convenience features over a regular bus, even if it costs more.

"We are glad to bring the findings of our survey, which highlight the priority areas of inter-city travellers. The new normal necessitates a continued focus on safety, hygiene, punctuality and providing a differentiated experience to travellers," IntrCity co-founder Kapil Raizada noted.

