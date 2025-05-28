New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) State-run steel major SAIL on Wednesday reported over 11 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,250.98 crore in March quarter, driven by revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,125.68 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

SAIL increased its revenue from operations to Rs 29,316.14 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 27,958.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

The expenses stood at Rs 28,020.56 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 26,473.86 crore in Q4 FY24.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was around 9-fold higher compared to Rs 141.89 crore net profit earned in October-December FY25.

In FY25, the net profit was down at Rs 2,371.80 crore, as against Rs 3,066.67 crore in FY24.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY25.

"Our latest financial results underscore our commitment to operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and value creation for stakeholders. Amidst challenges posed by international tariffs and import pressures, which was present in the last quarter of FY25, our robust performance reflects our ability to navigate complexities while strengthening our position," SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash said.

He further said that the supporting government policies augur well for domestic steel demand and as the company moves forward, SAIL remains focused on innovation, cost optimization and planned future expansion in line with National Steel Policy.

In FY25, steel production stood at 19.17 MT, while sales rose to 17.89 MT.

As of March 31, 2025, the company is carrying sub-grade iron-ore fines inventory of 40.22 Mt valuing Rs 3,867.41 crore, which includes 37.92 Mt valued at Rs 3,670.30 crore classified as non-current inventory and 2.30 Mt valued at Rs 197.11 crore classified as current inventory at its various mines.

The company said it is formulating a detailed plan for disposal/consumption of these inventories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)