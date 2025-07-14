Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday visited the India International Horticulture Market (IIHM) at Ganaur in Sonipat to review the ongoing development.

He held a review meeting with officials from the Marketing Board Administration, the construction company and the district administration, and directed them to expedite the construction work and ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeline.

Saini said this ambitious project would serve as a key platform, providing national and international market access not only to farmers in Haryana but also to producers of fruits, vegetables, flowers, fish, poultry, and dairy products across the country.

Strategically located on the National Highway, the market also benefits from excellent connectivity to international airports, an official statement said.

Saini said the project was initiated by acquiring over 544 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore. The total project cost is projected at Rs 2,595 crore. So far, approximately 45 per cent of the construction has been completed.

He said the international market will feature a total covered area of 50 lakh square feet, with an annual handling capacity of 20 lakh tonnes. It will include parking facilities for 14,907 cars, 3,305 trucks and trolleys.

Additionally, 17 marketing and trading sheds, along with 13 other modern buildings, will be constructed.

Saini directed officials to ensure necessary arrangements for solar energy in the market.

The officials informed him that 28 megawatt of solar power has been planned for the final phase of the project.

In response, the chief minister said that this capacity should be increased further to enable the market to become self-sufficient in energy.

Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana were also present on the occasion.

