Samba/Jammu, Jun 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah batted strongly for evolving Jammu as the hub of tourism, particularly religious tourism.

"We want the Jammu region to evolve into a hub for tourism, especially religious tourism, which will transform the lives of local communities,” Abdullah said after inauguration of the newly constructed college complex of Government Degree College (GDC) Purmandal in Samba district.

“I will not consider my mission fulfilled until the day students from outside J-K come here to pursue their education,” he said.

Today, many of our students are compelled to study outside the state, and during global crises, they face great difficulties, the CM added.

Abdullah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for facilitating the safe return of students from J-K who were studying in Iran, and assured parents of continued efforts to ensure student safety abroad.

He also assured that demands related to road development in the area would be prioritised.

In his address, CM Abdullah described the occasion as a proud and fortunate moment, marking a significant milestone for higher education in the region.

Responding to the memorandum of demands presented by the students, the CM assured appropriate action, especially regarding the introduction of new academic courses.

He emphasised the critical importance of health and higher education in the sustained development of any society.

He further committed to upgrading government schools in Jammu and Kashmir to improved standards, underlining the government's dedication to strengthening the education sector.

“Government jobs alone cannot eliminate unemployment. Real change will come when our students are trained in world-class skills and we will not stop until our goals for the youth are fully implemented,” he asserted.

The CM also expressed hope that on his next visit, the college will offer more streams and will rank among the top educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, CM Abdullah also handed over keys of five buses, donated by J&K Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to five Government Degree Colleges in Jammu division.

