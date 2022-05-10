New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Samsung on Tuesday launched its range of artificial intelligence-enabled bilingual AI EcoBubble fully automatic front load washing machines in India.

The 2022 line up of 40 models comes with intelligent features such as AI wash, air wash technology and super speed cycle, Samsung said in a statement.

"AI EcoBubble is India's first washing machine that learns user behaviour and suggests the most preferred wash cycle, providing ease of use by eliminating the need to juggle through multiple options," said Samsung.

This smart Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung smart TVs and family hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home, it added.

"When connected with the Samsung SmartThings App, AI EcoBubble washing machines provide best wash options basis 2.8 million big data points," it said.

Its AI wash uses sensors to sense the laundry's weight and level of soiling and optimises the amount of water, detergent and rinsing time, using machine learning, it added. While its air wash technology deodorises and sanities clothes without washing them with water.

On the other hand, super speed cycle reduces laundry time drastically by shortening the rinsing time using speed spray and accelerating spin speed to quickly spin-dry clothes.

Starting from Rs 41,600, the new line up of washing machines will be available across all retail partners in India along with Samsung's official online store Samsung Shops and channel partners Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung India Senior VP, Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh said: "Our new AI-enabled bilingual washing machine line up is a breakthrough innovation that leverages the advances in machine learning to offer simple, intelligent and personalised laundry solutions to consumers. We are confident that the new range will further enhance consumer lifestyles and will witness strong adoption across the country."

Last month, rival South Korean firm LG Electronics had introduced a new line up consisting of smart appliances with AI technology. It had also introduced AI Direct Drive washing machines.

