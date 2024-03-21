Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G mobile phones in the mid-premium segment.

The new A series devices have multiple features including Gorilla Glass Victus plus protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features, a company official said.

"Galaxy A series has been the highest-selling smartphone series in India for the last two years, showcasing its popularity among the consumers. The launch of Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G reinforces our commitment to make flagship-like innovations accessible to all," Hirendra kumar Rathod, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said in a release.

He said that for the first time, Galaxy A55 5G gets a metal frame and Galaxy A35 5G gets a premium glass back.

Rathod informed that the new A series smartphones come with multiple innovative AI-enhanced camera features.

Also, Samsung Knox Vault Security comes for the first time in A-Series making flagship-level security accessible to more people.

"The hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns," he added.

