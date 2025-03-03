New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Smartphone maker Samsung is targeting to cross 100 million Galaxy A series unit sales in India this year as it expands its portfolio with the launch of two new models -- A56 and A36, each available in three variants, a senior company official said on Monday.

Samsung India, Mobile Experience, Vice President, Aditya Babbar said the new A series devices would be made in India.

"As per Counterpoint Research, there are 89 million happy customers on A series. We are targeting greater than 100 million devices in A series this year," he noted.

Babbar said that according to Counterpoint Research, last year, Samsung was an absolute leader in the price segments of Rs 25,000-35,000 and Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 in which Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A 36 are being launched, and the company expects to maintain that trend.

Samsung has launched three variants of Galaxy A56 in the net effective price range of Rs 41,999 to Rs 44,999 apiece, with the high-end model having 12 GB system memory and 256 GB internal storage.

The three variants of Galaxy A 36 have been priced at Rs 32,999 to Rs 35,999.

"Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G measure just 7.4 mm in thickness. There are a lot of segments first that are coming in the phone. We are bringing AI in these phones," Babbar said.

Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G smartphones come with a triple-camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel (MP) main lens. Both devices are dust and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Galaxy A56 5G has Exynos 1580 chipset, and Galaxy A36 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform.

