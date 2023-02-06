Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Bengaluru-based SASMOS HET Technologies on Monday said it has bagged a contract from Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) for manufacturing subassemblies and wire bundles for the company's 767 and 767-2C aircraft.

As part of this contract signed at Boeing's Everett facility in Washington, SASMOS will manufacture and export 238 types of parts and assemblies, including shelf, panels and sensor assemblies as well as wire bundles for the B767 and B767-2C aircraft, it said.

The production will begin early 2023 at the SAMOS manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, the company said.

SASMOS is a manufacturer and exporter of aerospace and defence technology solutions.

"We believe these contracts are not only helping us establish our potential as an Indian defence and aerospace manufacturer but also pushing us to further spread our footprint in the global aerospace industry ecosystem," said H G Chandrashekar, Chairman and Managing Director, SASMOS HET Technologies Limited.

