Jodhpur, Apr 4 (PTI) A 62-year-old US tourist, originally from China, was briefly detained at Jodhpur airport on Friday after security personnel discovered a satellite phone in his luggage during a routine check, an official said.

Willie Wei Yang was part of a 28-member group travelling from Jodhpur to Delhi.

Airport SHO Suresh Chaudhary said the incident occurred around 11 am, just before the group was scheduled to board a flight to Delhi.

Yang, who has been living in the US since 1991, arrived in India on March 28 via Mumbai with the group. They visited Udaipur before reaching Jodhpur on Thursday and planned to continue their journey to Delhi and later to Hong Kong on April 26.

Upon discovering the satellite phone, airport security alerted other agencies, prompting officials from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the local police to arrive for further investigation.

Yang told the authorities that carrying satellite phones was common in the US and that he was unaware of restrictions in India. He also claimed the device had not been used during his stay, sources said.

Security agencies are verifying his statement. The phone has been confiscated and will remain with the authorities until the investigation is completed. If no violations are found, it will be returned to Yang through diplomatic channels, they added.

Following initial questioning, Yang was allowed to continue his journey to Delhi.

