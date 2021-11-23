Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Hospitality brand Sayaji Hotels on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with a majority stake in integrated asset-light hotel management company Intellistay Hotels that will add 27 hotels to its current collection of 14 properties.

The partnership will add 27 hotels in 15 cities to Sayaji Hotels' current collection of 14 properties with its existing brands 'Sayaji Hotels', 'Effotel by Sayaji' and 'Enrise by Sayaji', the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome Intellistay Hotels with its portfolio of highly successful brands to the Sayaji Hotel family.

"This strategic alliance gives us a significant presence in key leisure and metro markets where Intellistay Hotels has already established its footprints," Sayaji Hotels Managing Director Raoof Dhanani said.

Currently, Intellistay Hotels operates 1,350 rooms and plans to add 1,000 rooms with 20 hotels across the country by the second half of 2022.

With this move, Sayaji Group of Hotels will now operate 2,772 rooms across 41 operational hotels with a series of new hotel launches in the pipeline.

"We will leverage our shared expertise to enhance our market share, expand our product portfolio and provide best-in-class offerings for the guests.

"We believe this partnership will create new avenues for growth and reinforce Sayaji Group of Hotels as one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in the country," Sayaji Hotels Vice-President (Operations and People) Rakshit Sharma said. HRS hrs

