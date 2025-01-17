New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) SBI Mutual Fund on Friday said it has launched the SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended scheme on Nifty Bank Index and the scheme will open on January 20.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) period for the scheme will conclude on January 31. The minimum application amount required is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, the company said in a statement.

"The SBI Nifty Bank Index Fund provides investors with the opportunity to invest in the largest and most influential banks in India, which continue to lead and transform the nation's banking sector," Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Ltd, said.

*SVC Coop Bank launches Aadhaar-based digital Demat account service

SVC Cooperative Bank on Friday announced the launch of an Aadhaar-based digital Demat account service.

Customers of the 118-year-old lender, which was earlier known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank, will be able to open accounts in 10 minutes, as per a statement. *****

*Girish Johar joins Zee Studios as head of distribution, revenues

Girish Johar has joined Zee Studios as head of distribution and revenues.

Johar has previously worked with UTV, Sony, Balaji, PVR and Sahara, as per an official statement.

