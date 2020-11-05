New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Shares of State Bank Of India closed with nearly 6 per cent gain on Thursday after the company reported a 55.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock rose by 5.63 per cent to close at Rs 218.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.71 per cent to Rs 220.95.

On NSE, it gained 5.55 per cent to settle at Rs 218.50.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 10,397.25 crore to Rs 1,95,181.25 on BSE.

In volume terms, 121.48 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 13.80 crore on NSE.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 55.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,245.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans.

