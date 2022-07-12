Mangaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) All educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi will reopen on Tuesday after holidays for about a week following heavy rains.

Also Read | Twitter's Unmentioning Feature Lets Users Exclude Themselves From Tweets.

The deputy commissioners of the two districts issued orders for the opening of schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions from today.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Be Launched Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said further holidays will be declared if rain-related issues persisted. An orange alert has been issued in DK and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for Tuesday.

Rajendra said the schools will remain open full day on Saturdays and the Dasara holidays will be cut short to compensate for the loss of learning hours during the rainy season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)