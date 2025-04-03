New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on has issued an administrative warning letter to IIFL Capital for regulatory non-compliance.

The administrative warning letter dated April 1, was received by the company on April 2, 2025, IIFL Capital said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Pursuant to the inspection of merchant banking activities undertaken by the company, Sebi issued administrative warning letter for non-compliance with certain regulatory guidelines and circulars, it said.

