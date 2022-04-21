New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi has penalised an individual for flouting insider trading norms in the matter of Varun Beverages Limited.

The order came on Wednesday after a probe conducted by Sebi between January 2017 and April 2018.

The regulator had received a letter from Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) about violation of the Prevention of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations and the company's code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/ employees.

Subsequently, the regulator conducted an investigation in the scrip of VBL and observed several non-compliances with PIT norms during the period January 2017-April 2018 by employee and designated person including one Sudhir Naik Gaunkar.

"Noticee, being an employee of the company, was required to make disclosures to VBL for each of the aforesaid transactions within two working days," Sebi said.

However, there is no evidence to show that he made any such disclosures, it added.

While in employment of Varun Beverages, Gaunkar had transacted in the securities of VBL on four occasions in June 2017.

The cumulative value of trade exceeded Rs 10 lakh, thereby necessitating disclosures of such transactions in terms of PIT rules.

However, he failed to do so and violated PIT norms on four occasions.

Therefore, Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh for violating insider trading norms and Rs 1 lakh for not complying with the model code of conduct to report insider trading as prescribed under PIT regulations.

In a separate order, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Madhusudan Vasudev Nagori for violation of market norms in the matter of Alok Industries Ltd.

Designated person of the firm, Madhusudan Vasudev Nagori, who is employed with the company as President - Corporate Accounts, violated the market norms.

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination in the dealings in the scrip of Alok Industries Ltd between January-June 2018.

It was observed that the noticee (Madhusudan Nagori) had traded in the scrip of Alok during the period April 2018 to June 2018.

In addition, he admitted to have taken opposite position within six months while trading in the scrip of Alok, the order said.

Further the noticee admitted to have carried out the impugned trades between April-June 2018 without obtaining pre-clearance, and therefore, violated the Minimum Standards for Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders prescribed under PIT regulations.

