Poonch/Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday searched the house of an over ground worker (OGW) of a terrorist outfit in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a pistol and ammunition, officials said.

The search was conducted by a team of the police and the army in Ser Khwaja area of the district and a pistol, a magazine and five rounds of 9mm were seized from the house, they said.

Sources said a search is underway to apprehend the OGW.

