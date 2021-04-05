Mangaluru, Apr 5 (PTI): The body of a 42-year-old security guard of a stranded dredger was found in the sea off Guddekopala near here on Monday, police sources said.

The deceased Shankar is of north Karnataka origin. He joined work only a few days back, the sources said.

The company, which owned the vessel, had deployed private securitymen to guard the stranded dredger 'Bhagavathi Prem,' they said.

The dredger got stranded in the sea two years ago.

Shankar had gone missing since midnight Sunday, the sources said.

Two other security guards were in the dredger.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)