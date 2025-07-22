Hazaribag (Jharkhand), July 22 (PTI) Adequate security has been provided to a 60-year-old widow, who was assaulted by a group of villagers after branding her a witch in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said on Tuesday.

Taking the incident seriously, a team of the district administration headed by Block Development Officer (Barhi) Jairam Mahato, accompanied by Circle Officer Amit Kisku, visited the village, the official said.

The woman had lodged an FIR against seven people for shaving her head and parading her in the village after branding her a witch.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Barhi) Ajit Kumal Vimal said, except Sambhu Yadav arrested on Monday, no further arrest could be made as yet, but police raids were on to apprehend them.

Meanwhile, the victim said the accused person had demanded Rs one lakh after assaulting her.

The official said the woman has been given protection and adequate police force deployed around her home.

Police are conducting raids to arrest six other accused named in the FIR. They are all absconding, police said.

The BDO warned that if they do not surrender soon, a legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

Earlier, the elderly woman was allegedly dragged out of her home by the accused persons, assaulted, and her head shaved before parading her in the village, branding her a "daayin" (witch).

