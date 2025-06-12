Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) The excise department in Himachal Pradesh has seized 5,438 litre of illegal liquor from various districts and 18,743 litre of country liquor was destroyed during the current financial year, officials said on Thursday.

The department has registered 103 cases on illegal litre in the year.

Special teams have been formed at the headquarter-level to curb the menace of illegal liquor, a statement issued here said.

A team recently conducted a raid at a unit in Solan and an FIR was filed in the matter.

In another case, the departmental has filed an FIR against a licensee for illegally manufacturing liquor using illegal holograms and labels and major discrepancies in the stock of spirit and liquor in the Sirmaur district.

The department has been carrying out an intensive statewide campaign against illegal liquor in the recent past.

Action has been taken recently in Chamba, Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla and Kullu districts to curb illegal liquor.

Excise Commissioner Yunus said stringent action will continue against such unlawful activities in the future.

