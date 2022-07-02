Hassan (KTK), Jul 2 (PTI) A sexagenarian, who was attacked by an elephant in his village and was admitted to the hospital, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

According to police, Krishne Gowda (67), from Kelgale village near Sakaleshpur in Hassan district was on his way to the fields with his son Sudeep and grandson Pratham when a tusker attacked him on Saturday.

The elephant, which had strayed from the nearby woods to the village, attacked them suddenly.

Sudeep and Pratham managed to escape but Krishne Gowda could not.

The elephant attacked Krishne Gowda, which left him critically injured. He was admitted to Crawford General Hospital in Sakleshpur where he breathed his last, police said.

Following the incident, people staged a demonstration in Sakaleshpur town to capture and relocate the rogue elephants.

