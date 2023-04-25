Vijayawada, Apr 25 (PTI) The various infrastructural projects undertaken across the Vijayawada Divison of South Central Railway (SCR) zone was reviewed by a senior railway official on Tuesday.

The commissioning of new third line and double line stretching up to 146.336 KM in the Vijayawada Division is an unprecedented development in the entire network of Indian Railways, said Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan.

He made this observation during a meeting with the officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). He discussed various pending passenger amenities and traffic facilities works in the branch line, Gudur – Vijayawada third line and deliberated on how to fast-track these projects, according to a release.

Mohan emphasised on completing various works such as station buildings, amenities and footover bridges (FOB) and other safety works.

Similarly, he discussed on the yard remodelling works to be taken up at Krishna Canal Junction and Nidubrolu as part of Gudur – Vijayawada third line works.

Meanwhile, he directed branch officers to plan and take up non-interlocking works in a phased manner without affecting the mobility and punctuality.

