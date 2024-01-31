Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) A city court here on Wednesday extended the remand of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji till February 7.

Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June last year, was produced before the local court through video conferencing from the Central Prison here.

Also Read | Who Are Kataib Hezbollah? The Iran-Backed Militia Blamed for Killing Three US Soldiers in Jordan.

Balaji was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in an earlier AIADMK regime when he was Transport minister then.

The court also adjourned the hearing into Balaji's plea to defer trial in the case, to February 7, after the minister's counsel sought time to respond to the ED's submission made earlier on the matter.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)