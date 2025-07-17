Salem (Tamil Nadu), Jul 17 (PTI) A septuagenarian ENT doctor was arrested for allegedly pouring black paint on the statue of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi here, police said on Thursday.

The suspect was identified after checking the CCTV footage. The Hastampatti police, who registered a case, said the arrested suspect operated ENT nursing home in the area.

Police claimed that the 77-year-old doctor poured the black paint on the 16-feet high bronze statue of the former president of the DMK in front of the Anna park here on July 15, owing to mental stress arising due to family issues.

