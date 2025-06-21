New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Sewer overflow near the Qutub Minar Metro station hit traffic movement on Anuvrat Marg on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

The disruption occurred on the carriageway from Mehrauli towards Gurugram, where vehicles were seen manoeuvring through flooded roads, causing congestion in the area.

“Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in the carriageway from Mehrauli towards Gurugram due to sewer overflow near the Qutub Minar Metro Station. Kindly plan your journey accordingly” the advisory read.

