Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy of India (SGEI) on Tuesday signed a pact with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) to upskill GI technicians in endoscopy area.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Technician Training (GETT) is India's first on the job training course for gastroenterology (GI) technicians, SGEI said in a statement.

As part of the memorandum of agreement, SGEI will provide training and skill enhancement to participants through a certification programme and build a pool of skilled endoscopy technicians for the country.

The upskilling programme is backed by leading industry players, Boston Scientific India and Olympus Medical Systems.

"Participants enrolled in this programme will learn how to assist in a variety of GI endoscopic procedures. They will learn how to monitor patients during the procedure and care for them after the procedure," SGEI honorary secretary Sundeep Lakhtakia added.

He added that the training will also include understanding of how endoscopes and image acquisition works, principles of cleaning, disinfection and sterilisation of medical instrumentation and equipment, and infection control principles.

