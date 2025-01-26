Agra (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) Commemoration of the 370th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who commissioned the Taj Mahal, began on Sunday.

A three-day 'urs (death anniversary)' began with the offering of 'chadar' on the graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, an official said.

Prince Vajpayee, the archaeology department's senior conservation assistant for the Taj Mahal, said the Taj Urs Committee and the department employees opened the UNESCO heritage site's basement tomb at 2 pm and placed 'chadar' on the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

During this, Fatiha was read and prayers were offered. Qawwals performed Sufi 'kalam' outside the main dome, he said.

Shah Jahan commissioned the Taj Mahal in 1631 to house the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The tomb is the centrepiece of the complex that also includes a mosque and a guest house.

Vajpayee said commemoration of Shah Jahan's death anniversary would continue till Tuesday. Tourists will be able to see the Taj Mahal without tickets after 2 pm on Monday. On Tuesday, visitors will be allowed free entry throughout the day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Areeb Ahmed said elaborate security arrangements had been made in view of the higher tourist footfall.

