Latest News | Shalimar Paints to Foray into 'hygiene Segment', to Introduce Sanitisers, Disinfectants

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the "hygiene segment" by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of 'CLEAN'.

The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday, approved the diversification of the company into the hygiene segment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company will leverage the synergies between the existing business of manufacturing paints for the raw material and manufacturing process as well as the distribution network around the country for this diversification,” it added.

The company would launch the product tentatively on July 1, subject to the requisite approvals from the concerned authorities.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, several companies from across the sectors have entered into the hand sanitiser segment, which was earlier considered to be a nice one, limited only to a few pockets of the metro cities.

Several players from the paint industry such as Berger Paints, Asian Paints and JSW Paints have already announced to enter into the hand sanitiser segment in the domestic market.

