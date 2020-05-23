IRDAI Issues Guidelines on Insurance Claims of Victims of Cyclone Amphan

Insurance | Image Used for Representative Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 23: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued guidelines for quick settlement of insurance claims of victims of Cyclone Amphan. All insurance companies have been advised by the insurance regulator (IRDAI) to nominate a senior officer as Nodal Officer who would coordinating the receipt, processing, and settlement of all eligible claims.

Insurers are also advised to give due publicity of Nodal Officer in the press and through State Government to enable immediate filing of claims. In addition to this, 24/7 help lines may also be started. All claims are to be surveyed immediately and claim payments are to be disbursed at the earliest and in any case not exceeding the stipulated time-line. Nisarga Cyclone to Be Next After Amphan Which Will be Formed Over North Indian Ocean; How it Got Its Name and What It Means.

In case of claims involving loss of life, where difficulty is experienced in obtaining a death certificate due to non-recovery of body etc., the process followed in the case of Chennai floods in 2015 may be considered. A suitably simplified process/procedure including relaxations in the usual requirements wherever feasible may be followed to expedite claims settlement.