Shimla/ Hamirpur, Apr 25 (PTI) Police laid a cordon and launched a search after a mailer threatened to blow up the offices of Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners.

The office was evacuated after it received a threat mail around 11.30 am, threatening to blow up the office at 2.30 pm, Chamba DC Mukesh Repaswal said.

Police have cordoned off the area and search operations are on, he added.

The source of mail is being checked, police said.

In Hamirpur, employees were evacuated after the mail. A dog squad was deployed to sniff out the "bomb" and the fire brigade kept on standby.

Hamirpur is the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The administration has appealed to the people not to panic.

On April 16, two similar threat mails were received at the office of Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and DC Mandi, following which both offices were evacuated and sanitized. No bomb was found.

