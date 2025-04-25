Mumbai, April 25: With just 5 days remaining in this month, the eligible beneficiaries of Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly waiting to receive the April 2025 instalment. As the month of April nears its end, the women beneficiaries have yet to receive the 10th instalment of the Ladki Bahin Scheme. According to reports, the Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, is set to release its April instalment soon.

Several speculations were rife that the MahaYuti government is backtracking on the scheme. Putting an end to the rumours, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare responded to media reports, stating that the financial aid has not been reduced for any beneficiaries. Ajit Pawar, too, refuted the claims. Pawar said the government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, will continue and that there is no question of scrapping it.

Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Date

There were expectations that the April payment would be made by Ram Navami. According to the reports, the Ladki Bahin Yojana April instalment may be released by the end of the month, i.e., April 30.

Know How to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana

Women who are unable to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana online can submit their applications online or offline at designated centres, including Anganwadi Sevikas, Supervisors, Head Sevikas, Setu Suvidha Kendras, Gram Sevikas, Community Resource Persons (CRPs), ASHA Sevikas, Ward Officers, City Mission Managers (CMMs), Municipal Balwadi Sevikas, Help Desk Heads, and Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras. No application fee will be charged.

Applicants must provide their name, date of birth, and address exactly as they appear on their Aadhaar card. They should also key in their bank details and mobile numbers correctly.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a welfare initiative launched by the Maharashtra government to provide financial assistance to women, fostering economic independence and social security. Under this scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 65 years will receive Rs 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

