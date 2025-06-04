Agra, Jun 4 (PTI) An idol of Lord Shiv in a cremation ground here in Hanuman Nagar was allegedly vandalised, police said on Wednesday.

The incident likely happened late Tuesday night and came to light only in the morning, sparking anger among the locals.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

When the news spread, a few members of some Hindu right outfit reached the spot and raised slogans denouncing the vandals.

Etmaddaula Station House Officer Sarvesh Dubey said the idol was kept in the open on a platform. The damaged idol was replaced by a new one.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

Dubey said police have filed a case against unknown persons and are scouring CCTV footage to identify them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)