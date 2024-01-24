New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shree Cement Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM).

Akhoury, whose tenure spans two years, was appointed after a decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Governors of NCCBM recently held here, according to a statement.

NCCBM is an apex Research and Development organisation under the administrative control of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) nder the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Besides, Akhoury is also the president of the Cement Manufacturers' Association, an apex body of India's leading cement manufacturers.

He brings over three decades of experience in the cement industry.

Before joining Shree Cement, Akhoury worked with various corporates, including Tata, Lafarge Group, ACC, Holcim India and Ambuja Cement.

NCCBM Director General LP Singh said: "Under his dynamic leadership, we hope to strengthen our research activities and take new initiatives in the development of low carbon cement, carbon capture and utilisation, and conservation of natural resources, which will lead towards sustainable development of the cement and concrete sector".

