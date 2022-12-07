New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Thailand-based SIAM Cement Group (SCG) has set up a 48:52 joint venture with BigBloc Construction, making its first investment in India for setting up a plant near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The total investment in the project is estimated at Rs 65 crore, as per a joint statement.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The SCG Group is a leading business conglomerate in ASEAN with assets of more than USD 27 Billion.

It has acquired 60,000 sq metres land for Siam Cement Big Bloc Construction Technologies and plans to commence commercial operations before December 2023, it added.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-27 Result Today on December 07, 2022 at 3 PM, Watch Live Streaming of the Lucky Draw Winner List.

This facility would have annual capacity of 3 lakh cubic metres (CBM) and can be expanded to 5 lakh CBM per annum in the second phase.

BigBloc Construction Managing Director Naresh Saboo said: "Going further SCG and Bigbloc shall work jointly on all the Building Material Solutions to strengthen supply chain in India... and provide exceptional solutions to the Construction Industry."

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest companies in the AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) block space with a capacity of 5.75 lakh cbm per annum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)