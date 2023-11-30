Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Two siblings were crushed to death by a speeding truck near Ghasipura in the Mansurpur area on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening.

Kuldeep (22) and his 24-year-old sister Deepa were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck, the police said.

Following the accident, enraged locals blocked the national highway for two hours in protest.

Circle Officer Ravishankar said senior police officers reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot, the police said.

