Saharanpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his sister died after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Those killed have been identified as Mustafa, a resident of village Nanheda, and his sister Shahista (29), a resident of village Musael in Saharanpur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The incident occurred near village Gadevda when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle. The siblings fell on the road and die on the spot, Jain said.

In in the incident Shahista's seven-month-old daughter, who was with them, escaped without any injuries, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

