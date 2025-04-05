New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) EaseMyTrip Co-Founder and CEO Rikant Pitti on Saturday said his company fully endorses the vision and significance of moving beyond quick fixes, and aligning towards deep tech, sustainability, and long-term innovation in India's startup ecosystem.

Pitti -- who weighed into the industry conversation about value and innovation proposition in startup ecosystem in wake of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent remarks -- outlined the company's efforts, in the past and now, to set new benchmarks right from travel bookings with zero convenience fees to introducing AI-driven solutions, to green mobility initiatives.

Pitti pledged commitment to launching new, impactful initiatives that leverage technology to address real-world challenges and drive meaningful change.

He joins the growing roster of founders who have come forward to voice their opinion amid raging debate that erupted in startup community after the commerce minister nudged founders, entrepreneurs, and indeed the sector, to seek value proposition.

"Inspired by Minister Piyush Goyal's roadmap and driven by our unwavering commitment to excellence, we continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks. Together, we are paving the way for a future that is electric, sustainable, and unmistakably Indian," Pitti wrote in a social media post.

Innovation has been at the heart of EaseMyTrip, disrupting travel bookings with zero convenience fees to introducing AI-driven solutions and green mobility initiatives, he said.

"As we grow, we remain committed to launching new, impactful initiatives that leverage technology to address real-world challenges and drive meaningful change," he said.

Pitti noted that Goyal's in his comments had highlighted the importance of moving beyond quick fixes in favour of deep tech, sustainability, and long-term innovation in India's startup ecosystem.

"At EaseMyTrip, we fully embrace this vision...," he wrote.

He recounted the journey of EaseMyTrip, from early days in India as a bootstrapped startup -- determined to transform travel and tourism with technology and "trust at its core".

"Without external funding, we built EaseMyTrip from the ground up, redefining the travel experience for millions across the country. Over the years, we have expanded our footprint globally, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence that makes India shine on the world stage," he said.

He also spoke of important milestone in this journey, spotlighting acquisition of Yolo Bus India and described it as a "company that reimagined intercity travel with efficiency, sustainability, and convenience at its core".

"Building on the success of YoloBus, we introduced Easy Green Mobility, our ambitious initiative to develop electric mobility solutions. These projects exemplify our commitment to revolutionising public transport while promoting eco-friendly travel across India," he said.

With an initial investment of Rs 200 crore and plans to deploy over 4,000 electric buses by 2028, EaseMyTrip is focused on reducing dependency on foreign technologies while having self-reliance in the mobility sector, he added.

"This isn't just about manufacturing buses, it's about transforming how we travel while creating a sustainable ecosystem that drives economic growth and empowers local talent," he added.

