Gopeshwar, Jul 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old Sikh devotee from Punjab died on Sunday after slipping into a deep ditch on a footpath near Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The man, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Kale village in Amritsar district, was visiting Hemkund Sahib with a 90-member group, they said.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

Police said Singh left the main footpath leading to the Gurudwara and took an old, damaged trail that has been closed due to safety concerns. He slipped and fell into a 100-metre-deep ditch.

Upon receiving information, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and other agencies reached the spot, carried out a rescue operation and retrieved the body, they added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)