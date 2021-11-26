Gangtok, Nov 26 (PTI) Sikkim reported nine COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours taking the caseload in the state to 32207, according to a health department bulletin on Friday.

East Sikkim registered eight cases and West Sikkim accounted for one positive case, the bulletin said.

There are 119 active cases in the mountain state, while 339 others have migrated out and 31346 persons have recovered from the pandemic.

The toll due to Covid-19 in the state remained at 403 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Giving a district-wise break-up, the bulletin said East Sikkim reported the highest number of cases at 179583, followed by 7062 in South Sikkim, 6182 in West Sikkim and 671 in North Sikkim.

Sikkim tested 231 samples taking the total number of tests done so far to 269358.

Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate stood 3.3 per cent, while the daily recovery rate remained at 98.4 per cent, the bulletin added.

