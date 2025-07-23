Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Wednesday launched a fresh investment outreach in eastern India, targeting sectors such as tourism, agro-processing, IT, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, through a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet held in Kolkata.

The event, organised jointly with CII, sought to position Sikkim as a high-potential investment destination with sector-specific incentives and a focus on sustainable, inclusive development.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A dedicated exhibition showcased the state's authentic offerings - spices, processed foods, bamboo crafts, dairy, and textiles - while B2B and B2G meetings facilitated direct engagement with prospective investors.

Led by Commerce & Industries Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, the initiative aims to deepen economic ties with West Bengal and neighbouring states, while positioning Sikkim as an emerging investment destination with policy incentives and organic, sustainable development at its core.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We are offering attractive policy support in key areas like agri-horti, micro-hydro, IT, film, and sports to build industrial capacity," said M Ravi Kumar, Principal Director, Industries Department, Government of Sikkim.

Officials highlighted the state's strategic location, organic ecosystem, and potential in education, herbal medicine, and bamboo-based industries, while urging an inclusive growth model that supports farmers, women entrepreneurs, and border communities.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)