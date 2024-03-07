Noida, Mar 7 (PTI) With the arrest of six people, the Noida police on Thursday said they have busted a gang involved in theft of radio receiver units and other items from mobile towers in the National Capital Region.

The radio receiver units, which cost Rs 12 lakh a piece, were sold in scraps and several even made their way to Bangladesh, Nepal and from there to China before being refurbished and sold back in Indian markets as brand new items, according to official sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said the gang was busted by the Crime Response Team (CRT) and officials of Sector 39 police station based on information about thefts of items from mobile towers in the NCR.

"Six people were arrested on Wednesday and two cars impounded from them. During inquiry, it emerged that these people would carry out recce of towers during the day and strike at them at nights to steal costly equipment from them," Mishra told reporters.

"Of the recovered items are radio receiver sets, which cost Rs 12 lakh per set. A total of eight such sets have been seized from them. A detailed interrogation with them is underway and further records of their criminal antecedents are being checked," the DCP said.

Notably one of the accused Kamal Maurya (32) worked at a mobile tower who is believed to be the leader of this gang, the officer said.

The gang has been involved in such thefts at mobile tower stations at various locations in Delhi NCR, parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, he added.

Speaking to PTI, an official privy to the probe said, "Radio receiver sets are sophisticated items with high cost. There are not many domestic manufacturers for it and Chinese-made sets are used here in large number. The market for stolen radio receiver sets is limited."

"Many of the stolen sets were sold in scrap markets which eventually made its way to China from Bangladesh and Nepal. Later with some refurbishing, the same sets were sent to India as brand new," the official added.

The police identified those arrested as Asif (26), Annan (25), Adil (26), Irfan Alvi (28), Kamal Maurya (32) and Fardeen (22).

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Sector 39 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

