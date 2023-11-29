Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Police has arrested six persons for alleged involvement in multiple cases of theft in Khopoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad district and seized stolen articles worth Rs 3.85 lakh, an official release said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by a special team of Khopoli police from Rajasthan between November 23 and 25, it said.

The gang members were allegedly involved in seven offences including burglaries and motorcycle thefts registered at Khopoli police station in the last two-three months, the release said.

Following the arrests, police seized jewellery, two motorcycles and cash worth Rs 3.85 lakh from them and further probe was on, the release said.

