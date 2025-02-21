Sambalpur (Odisha), Feb 21 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Friday arrested six suspected poachers from Mahulpali area in Sambalpur district, an officer said.

Firearms, pellets and similar arms were seized from their possession during investigation, he said.

A case in this regard was registered at Mahulpali police station.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

