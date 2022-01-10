New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday said it has been given category 'I' licence for the inter-state trading of power in the entire country by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

"The company has been granted a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in the whole of India by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) vide its order dated January 10, 2022," according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 5-10% Coronavirus Cases Needed Hospitalisation So Far but Situation May Change Rapidly, Says Centre.

In its order issue on January 10, 2022, the CERC stated that "we direct that SJVNL be issued a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in whole of India".

According to the CERC order, no objections were received on the petition of SJVNL for grant of a category 'I' licence for inter-state trading in electricity in the whole of India.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC Must Ensure Citizens Are Safe From Omicron Variant, Says Bombay High Court.

If the licensee fails to undertake trading in electricity within one year from the date of licence, the licence will be liable for revocation in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Trading Licence Regulations, the order stated. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)